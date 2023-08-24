It is the latest show of support for Dr. Ann Robinson, lead GP at the Withnell Health Centre, from the people she and her team look after.

Back in January, 1,500 patients on the surgery’s books – more than one in four of the total – signed a petition protesting against the decision by regional NHS bosses to hand the contract for the facility to GP conglomerate SSP Health, which operates more than 40 surgeries across the North West.

Dr. Robinson had lost out in the procurement process run by the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), but after uproar from villagers – many of whom said that they had no idea of what was in the pipeline – the organisation admitted that its consultation process had been deficient and said that it would re-run the process.

Dr. Ann Robinson celebrating with Withnell Health Centre staff earlier this year after NHS bosses abandoned a plan to transfer the practice to a a GP conglomerate

Now, the latest GP patient survey results have seen 97 percent of those who responded say that their overall experience of Withnell Health Centre is good, compared to national average of 71 percent.

Dr. Robinson told the LDRS that she wanted to give a “huge thank you” to patients for their backing.

“This time, we had about a 50 percent return rate on the survey, when it is usually about 10 percent. So it was even better to see the results, because it was even more representative of what people think.

“We have always done well in this survey, but the scores we got this year have gone up in many cases,” Dr. Robinson said.

She believes that the threat of changes to the Railway Road surgery has prompted more patients to respond this time around – and thinks that it is the “continuity of care” on offer that they value particularly highly.

“Eighty-six percent of patients get to see their preferred GP here, whereas nationally, that number is 35 percent. So I think it’s the combination of being seen when you want to be seen and by a healthcare professional you know which has given the scores that we have got.”