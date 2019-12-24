THANK YOU for Sponsoring a STAR in aid of the new Sue Ryder specialist neurological care centre in Fulwood

A woman who lost a close friend and her grandmother to brain disorders has Sponsored a Star, helping to add Christmas sparkle to the lives of people with neurological conditions in Lancashire.

Sarah Fisk donated to help kit out a new specialist care centre coming to Fulwood for people who have Huntington’s, Multiple Sclerosis or Motor Neurone disease in memory of her friend, Emma Wilton and Nanna, Hilda Gornall.

Terry Mears, centre director at the Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre

The Sponsor a Star fund, launched by the Post, was to campaign to see the new Sue Ryder centre fitted out with equipment which will help patients live fuller lives.

Equipment on the Christmas wish list include an anti-gravity treadmill, for example, which could allow someone with limited mobility to experience a form of running again using a hoist; or a bespoke virtual reality headset - which can realistically simulate a 3D underwater scene for someone unable to take part in scuba-diving in real life.

Sarah said: “I have sponsored a star in memory of my dearest friend, Emma Wilton who lived with Huntington’s Disease for many years she sadly passed away in June last year.

“I have also sponsored a star for my Nanna, Hilda Gornall who passed away January of this year. She lived with Alzheimer’s for over 10 years.

“I miss them both immensely, although they both had theses unfortunate illnesses.

“They were both beautiful inside and out, strong, independent, determined ladies and when they both passed away a piece of my heart went with them.

“It is soul destroying.

“Sponsor A Star is such a lovely idea to raise funds for such a good cause and also give comfort to people sponsoring the stars.”

Sue Ryder is opening a state-of-the-art specialist neurological care centre in Fulwood in March.

Terry Mears, centre director at the Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre, which is currently based at Cuerden Hall, has thanked people for their donations.

He said: “I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank each and every person who donated to the building of the Neurological Care Centre Lancashire.

“I am very grateful for the support of the local community and humbled that so many of you dug deep and donated what you could.

“The money received will go a long way in helping us provide expert care to people living with neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s and multiple sclerosis as well as those with acquired brain injuries.

“Each donation will play a vital role in revolutionising the support and rehabilitation for these people across the county and will create the best environment for clients to thrive in their everyday lives, therapy sessions and social activities.”

People living with Huntington’s, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s or Motor Neurone disease can lose access to hobbies and interests because of their illnesses, which in turn affects their health and mental wellbeing.

Terry says that fitting out the new centre with state-of-the-art equipment is about making it easier for people to engage with their hobbies and helping people communicate their needs better.

Bev Sharrock, 52, from Clayton-le-Woods is just one person who has benefited from the care at Sue Ryder care centre at Cuerden Hall.

She has Antiphospholipid syndrome (APS), a disorder of the immune system that causes increased risk of blood clots.

Since she was diagnosed, Bev has also become a volunteer at Cuerden Hall and leads Chuckle Therapy workshops.

She thinks the new rehabilitation centre will be a game changer for people with neurological conditions.

“I think it will be life-changing for people,” she said. “The money that’s been raised and the equipment that they will buy with it will make such a difference.

“For some people it will give them hope.

“Even if you can only do something small it gives you hope to work towards achieving more.

“It’s every little step along the way that makes the biggest difference.

“I think when we move into the new place it will be difficult but I think when everyone gets in there the possibilities will be endless,

“It will be a remarkable place We are moving into a purpose built building.

“It’s going to help more people, it will revolutionise care in Lancashire.

“It’s going to give people a whole new outlook on life.”

To donate, go to www.sueryder.org/makeadonation

Or send a cheque to:

Lancashire Post Appeal,

Supporter Care,

Sue Ryder,

183 Eversholt Street,

London,

NW1 1BU

THANK YOU to the STARS who have already donated:

Sheila Sweetman

Alma Borsey

Margaret Hindle

M Cookson

Beverly Sharrock

Carly Smith

Jean Dixon

Janet Hatton

Dorothy Fowler

J Platt

George Barker

Sharon Bennetts

Katy Simpson

Judith Hothersall

Sarah Fisk

Emma Wilton

Hilda Gornall

David Piper

Jean Portley

John Amriding

Annette Thompson

Lyn Fenton

Alan Lord

Kevin Taylor