Team GB swimmer Mark Foster calls on people to take the plunge

The swimming hero is helping to highlight the annual fundraiser which raises money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.Mark is urging people of all ages and abilities to enter the sponsored event taking place at pools across from 6-8 May, including the Brinscall Swimming Pool in Lodge Bank, Chorley.With a variety of distances to choose from - from 400m up to 30.9k - Swimathon offers a challenge for swimmers young and old, new and experienced. People can participate individually or as part of a team.