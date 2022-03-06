Team GB swimmer Mark Foster calls on people to take the plunge
Former team GB swimmer Mark Foster is calling on people across Chorley to take the plunge and sign up for Swimathon 2022.
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 11:11 am
Updated
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 11:12 am
The swimming hero is helping to highlight the annual fundraiser which raises money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.Mark is urging people of all ages and abilities to enter the sponsored event taking place at pools across from 6-8 May, including the Brinscall Swimming Pool in Lodge Bank, Chorley.With a variety of distances to choose from - from 400m up to 30.9k - Swimathon offers a challenge for swimmers young and old, new and experienced. People can participate individually or as part of a team.
Read More
Read MoreUkraine crisis: UCLan swim team to swim the length of Ukraine to raise funds for...