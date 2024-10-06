Team at Blackpool Victoria Hospital trial non-invasive test for lung cancer which boosts early detection

A team at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has trialled a new, non-invasive test which could help boost early detection of lung cancer.

Lung cancer is a common type of cancer and one that can be serious whilst often presenting no symptoms in the early stages. Early detection of lung cancer significantly improves the prognosis for treatment.

Current tests for lung cancer include X-ray, tomography scans, biopsies and bronchoscopy. To avoid using invasive tests and provide accurate, earlier detection and therefore more effective treatment, new testing methods are needed.

A saliva “dip” test has now been successfully trialled by a team, led by Dr Dani Bury, based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, with the findings now published in the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Analyst journal.

The research team based at Blackpool Victoria HospitalThe research team based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
The test uses infrared biospectroscopy – light that allows structural analysis – and algorithms to examine saliva samples and identify lung-cancer positive ones. When trialled, the tests achieved 100% accuracy in detecting those with the disease.

Professor Francis Martin, part of the trial team and Research and Development Manager at Victoria Hospital, said: “This world-leading research was undertaken exclusively at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and in addition to showcasing our capability to translate laboratory research to a clinical setting also demonstrated our increasing capability to reach into our complex communities to address healthcare needs.”

Many research laboratories worldwide are working to develop and implement this technology in a clinical setting. The next steps will be to undertake multi-centre trials and gain regulatory approvals before adoption more widely, potentially within the next 5 – 10 years.

