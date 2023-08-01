Taylor Wimpey supports UK’s first hybrid major trauma RAPTOR theatre

Taylor Wimpey Manchester recently made a donation to NorthCare Charity, the official charity of the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust (NCA), to support the funding of the upcoming RAPTOR Theatre, as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the communities local to its developments.

The RAPTOR Theatre will be located in the new Greater Manchester Major Trauma Hospital which is currently being built on the Salford Royal Hospital site.

It is designed to treat people with life-threatening trauma injuries by performing X-rays, scans and surgical procedures in one place, specifically patients with multiple complex injuries. The theatre will be open seven days a week and is estimated to treat around 1,550 patients every year.

RAPTOR Theatre artist's impression

Taylor Wimpey’s £300 donation will be put towards the equipment required for the RAPTOR Theatre, which will cost a total of £1.1 million.

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We are proud to be able to support the first Rapture Theatre in the UK, which is going to give thousands of people each year the kind of care that’s above and beyond the NHS standard for their injuries.”

The fundraising is being handled by NorthCare Charity, which supports the Northern Care Alliance (NCA) NHS Foundation Trust by working with businesses, communities and schools to help fund equipment, education, research and wellbeing activities.

Karen Casper, Fundraising Officer at NorthCare Charity, said: “We would like to thank Taylor Wimpey Manchester for their generous donation towards our fundraising of the RAPTOR Theatre. This pioneering project is so important for giving people suffering from multiple complex injuries the best chance at survival.”

The NCA was created in 2017 and is one of the largest NHS organisations and currently covers four hospitals: Salford Royal, The Royal Oldham Hospital, Fairfield General Hospital in Bury, and Rochdale Infirmary.