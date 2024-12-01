Surge in kids’ flu sparks warning to Lancashire parents

Parents and carers across Lancashire are being urged to ensure their children are protected from flu after it emerged there is twice as much of the bug circulating amongst schoolkids as any other group eligible for the vaccine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nationwide statistics - for youngsters aged five to 14 - come ahead of the traditional peak flu season, which is just beginning and usually runs through until February.

All school-aged children, up to and including year 11, are eligible for a free nasal spray flu vaccine, which not only helps protect them, but also reduces the risk of spreading the virus to others, including babies, elderly relatives and any individuals with weakened immune systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spray, delivered through local NHS School Immunisation Teams, is quick and painless. The vaccine usually produces a better immune response in children and evidence from last year’s flu season shows strong effectiveness for children in England with a 54 percent reduction in hospitalisation for those between two and 17 years of age.

Pre-school children, aged two and three, can get the vaccine from their GP practice team.

Each winter, thousands of children are admitted to hospital because of serious illnesses arising from viruses - with those under five having one of the highest rates of hospitalisation as a result of flu.

The NHS is reminding people that flu can be a severe illness, especially for young children. Symptoms can include fever, extreme tiredness, aching muscles, sore throat, dry cough, and a stuffy nose. It can also lead to complications such as pneumonia or ear infections, which may require hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flu programme started in September and the NHS is encouraging parents to ensure they sign and return the necessary consent forms on time, so their children do not miss out. Those who have not yet consented or have changed their mind and now want their children to have the vaccine, should get in touch with their school.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning for NHS England – North West said: “As we enter winter, it’s important that parents and carers prioritise the flu vaccination for their children. Flu can be a very serious illness in children, and the best way to protect them and those around them is to get them vaccinated. The great thing about the children’s vaccine is that it’s given as a nasal spray, so is quick and painless.

“We saw significant flu activity across the country last winter, and we need to ensure we’re doing everything we can to reduce the spread this year. The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows twice as much flu among school children and as of 21st November, children aged five to 14 years have a higher rate of confirmed flu cases than any other age group.”

Adults over 65 - or who will be by 31 March, 2025 - are also eligible for a free flu jab, along with those with certain long-term health conditions, carers, pregnant women and anyone living on a care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

live with someone who has a weakened immune system People who do not fall into any of those categories have the option of paying for the flu vaccine at a pharamacist.

Emily, aged 9, and James, aged 8, are siblings and recently had their flu vaccination as part of the school programme.

Emily said “I had my flu vaccine, and it tickles a bit. But when you've had it, it's not as bad as you thought it was.”

James said: “It tickles a bit. I felt okay afterwards. It was good because it keeps my family safe and healthy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison, mum to Emily and James, said: “Every year, I make sure Emily and James have their flu vaccination because I want to protect them from getting ill. They might feel a little unwell afterwards, with a mild headache or a runny nose, but I always have some over-the-counter medicine to hand if needed.

“For me, the small, short-lived side effects are nothing compared to the peace of mind I get knowing they’re protected. I believe it’s important for everyone who’s eligible to NHS vaccinations to get them - it’s not just about protecting your own children, but also protecting the people around them who might be more vulnerable, like grandparents, teachers, or anyone with a weakened immune system.”

Louise, a school immunisation nurse, said: “The nasal spray is very easy to deliver to the children. It's extremely quick and it’s painless.

“It's very important that children are protected from flu to help the whole community. It's not just the children, it's everybody else around. It's parents, grandparents, family members, the rest of the school members and the staff. And because you could go home and give flu to somebody that's immunocompromised, who could be very poorly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If children do get flu, unfortunately, they can be really quite poorly and we have seen huge numbers going into hospitals, which can have a knock-on effect as parents need to take time off work to be with them. The children can be ill for quite a long time, and it's so much easier just to have a vaccination.”

WHAT TO DO IF YOUR CHILD IS ILL

Winter is a peak time for flu and other viral illnesses, including Covid, norovirus - also known as winter vomiting bug - RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and scarlet fever. As temperatures drop and children spend more time indoors, these illnesses can spread quickly.

The NHS says it is important to keep children home if they’re unwell, particularly if they have a fever, in order to help slow the spread of viruses.

If your child is unwell, these are the guidelines the health service says you should follow:

Fever - keep your child home from school or nursery until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours.

diarrhoea and/or vomiting - keep your child home for at least 48 hours after symptoms have cleared up.