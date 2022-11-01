The store in Vivary Way held a Pink October event that saw staff taking part in month-long fundraising initiatives in aid of Breast Cancer Now and Against Breast Cancer.

The amazing total was announced on Hallowe’en.

Damien McCaul, project manager says he is proud of his colleagues’ commitment and focus, calling them, “a great team of fantastic people willing to go above and beyond.”

Staff were ready with confetti cannons and cheers as they learned just how much their support netted for charity. Fundraising activities included lighting the store pink, dressing in pink, selling branded merchandise and collecting old bras for Against Breast Cancer banks.