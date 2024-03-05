St John Ambulance appeals for new Youth Leaders and Youth Helpers in Preston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cadet group meets weekly on Wednesday evenings at the unit HQ at 79 Garstang Road, Preston, PR1 1LD, and has a summer break from the end of July until September.

The unit already has 12 Cadets who regularly attend, supported by four adult volunteers. Bringing further Youth Leaders and Youth Helpers to Preston will enable more young people to join the unit and start their first aid training.

Cadets are the charity’s volunteers aged between 10 and 17, who are taught first aid and a number of other important life skills by Youth Leaders and Youth Helpers at a regular weekly meeting. They work towards their Grand Prior Award, which is the culmination of a structured programme of study covering 23 subjects, and can also take the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award with the charity. Older Cadets are given the opportunity to go on duty with adult volunteers, delivering first aid to people when they need assistance in the community and at events.

No prior first aid or volunteering experience is required for the Youth Leader and Youth Helper roles as all necessary training will be given at a weekly meeting. Applicants must be aged 18 or over and will be required to pass an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check. Successful applicants will start as Youth Helpers will also be taught first aid so they can pass on these skills to the young volunteers and, if they wish, go on duty delivering first aid in the community and at events. After time as a Youth Helper, those who want to can undertake further training to be a Youth Leader.

Yvonne Hoyle, Unit Manager for Preston Cadets, said: “We have some great opportunities for enthusiastic and committed local people to join St John and help the next generation of first aiders. We’re a very friendly group at Preston and our Cadets work hard to learn life saving skills while enjoying themselves and making new friends. We’re looking forward to hearing from people who would like to apply for these vital roles within the unit.”

If you are interested in these opportunities, please contact Yvonne for an informal chat at [email protected].