Sponsored fast as part of Ramadan raises almost £2,000 for cancer charity

The charity fast was for just one day and was broken by a celebratory iftaar – communal post fast meal – in the hospital’s Charters Restaurant that was hosted by Professor Munavvar, who launched the challenge four years ago as a platform for open dialogue and learning about the different cultural practices and traditions of hospital staff, and the hospital trust’s Imams.

Among the iftaar’s guests were Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s chief medical director Dr Gerry Skailes, its chief nursing officer Sarah Cullen, head of hospital charities Dan Hill plus representatives of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, who all also took part in the fast.

Professor Munavvar, who will continue to observe Ramadan’s daily dawn to dusk fast until the month of Ramadan ends on Tuesday, 9th April, said: “This event started off with about 20 attendees in the first year, and on this occasion, we had a record number of colleagues joining us, making it a massive success.

“I am enormously grateful to each and everyone who attended on the day, including members of our executive committee, and also the entire organising team, led by our Imams, who invested so much time and effort to bring this to fruition. I hope that the funds raised will make a significant contribution to the provision of high quality care to our patients.”

Dan Hill said: “The annual Rosemere Ramadan Challenge has almost quadrupled in participant numbers since its introduction in 2019. The fast was a personal opportunity for many, including myself, to experience the daily sacrifice of many of our colleagues during the holy month of Ramadan.

“The celebration meal is a wonderful occasion marking the breaking of the fast with colleagues from all cultures, which created an electric atmosphere in Charters. I would like to take the opportunity to thank Prof Munavvar and everyone who contributed to the organisation of the event and those that took part and helped raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds items beyond NHS means such as clinical research, staff training, innovative services and cutting edge equipment such as EBUS, a flexible endobronchial ultrasound system used to diagnose early lung cancer, which it bought for Professor’s Munavvar and his team.