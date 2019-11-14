Slimming World groups across Preston and New Longton raise thousands for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by taking part in the City of Preston 10k

Members of a weight loss group have handed over more than £3,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation after completing the City of Preston 10k.

Gavin Preston, Caroline Preston, from Brookfield's Slimming World, Louise Grant, Rosemere representative, Lou Holliday, from Slimming World, and Ann Davidson, from Rosemere who also attends Slimming World

Determined to stave off the weight and keep fit, a team of around 25 from Slimming World groups across Preston and New Longton set themselves a challenge to take part in the fun run - and at the same time, raise funds for the cancer suite at Royal Preston Hospital.

Their final total was £365, raised through sponsorship, a JustGiving site and collecting small change.

The team was led by husband and wife duo Gavin and Caroline, Preston, who are Slimming World consultants for Brookfield and New Longton.

Gavin said: “I worked with members of Rosemere Cancer Foundation to raise as much as possible as it is a charity close to our hearts.

Caroline and Gavin Preston before they joined Slimming World

“As well as raising funds and awareness of Rosemere, we want to show what someone can achieve who may be overweight or obese and feel there is no answer.

“We plan on doing the Cheeky Santa Dash, the Walk in the Dark and the Morecambe Bay walk - anything that will keep members active and help the charity so close to lots of us.

“Louise Grant, from Rosemere’s fund-raising office, chatted to us about how important the treatment and care is at the centre and how important it is to them to get people raising money for the charity.

“We have decided to make Rosemere our charity partner for our Preston Slimming World groups and plan on continuing to raise money by trying to get our members active as well as eating healthy.

“Getting members through our doors and transforming their lives is an amazing job. We take care of members who have spent years doing no exercise who are now running 10ks and losing stones.”