Sky's the limit for Hollie's Dollies as Preston mum's cancer fundraiser reaches new heights

Heather McNair was prepared to throw herself out of a plane just to boost the fund set up by Fulwood mum Hollie Dring.

Others have run 100 kilometres in a day or cycled the Guild Wheel to aid the cause.

Hollie was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year at the age of 34. She is undergoing treatment after surgery and that has spurred family and friends to go fundraising crazy.

Heather conquers her fear in a sky dive with instructor Paul in aid of cancer research.

They set out with a target of £1,000 and have smashed it, raising more than £25,000 in a month.

One of the Dollies, neighbour Heather, 42, is a master scuba-diver. But she leapt at the chance to swap the sea for the sky with a sponsored parachute jump.

“I’m OK in the water, but stick me up there in a plane and tell me to jump is another matter,” she said after a safe landing near Grange-over-Sands.

“It was absolutely he scariest thing I’ve ever done. I didn’t know if I was going to go through with it, I was that nervous.

"I said I would only do it if we could raise some decent money and we did. It’s more than £600 and still counting.

"I’m glad I plucked up the courage, it was a fantastic bucket list experience.”