Six stone weight loss sees cake maker become local slimming expert

Harriet at the Christmas Party

Harriet, a mum to three young children, found it difficult to shed the pounds gained since starting a family. She said: “I’d never struggled with my weight before, and I became more and more frustrated that, no matter how much I tried, I couldn’t find my way back to the real me. Making cakes for a living only added to the challenge, constantly surrounded by sweet treats can be a nightmare and, even though I had the most gorgeous children in the world and a loving family, I’d never felt so helpless and alone.”

It was a chance conversation that shone a bright light into Harriet’s despair. A friend had recently joined her local Slimming World group at St Wilfred’s Terrace club in Longridge and was already a stone lighter in just six weeks. “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” said Harriet, “My friend told me all about Food Optimising – she was enjoying normal family meals, my favourite foods such as chicken, pasta and lasagne and losing weight too. The relief and excitement I felt as I listened was instant and I couldn’t wait to go along with her. I joined the group the very next Tuesday.”

Although nervous to walk through Slimming World’s doors, Harriet found the warmest welcome from a room full of like-minded people and consultant Emma Pickles. She quickly realised that it was this combination of nutrition and weight loss know-how along with bags of group support and fun that would be the solution she’d been looking for. She says: “I knew from that very first day in group that everything I needed was right here. I’d already discovered that trying to lose weight alone brought nothing but frustration and shame – why had I put myself through that for so long? Reaching out for help was liberating and a huge relief. I found a confidence I knew was buried somewhere and I just went for it.”Harriet embraced Slimming World’s healthy eating plan and was thrilled to see an eight pound weight loss in her very first week. Although she was thrilled and amazed, Harriet’s consultant Emma never had a doubt that Harriet would not succeed. She said: “To put things simply - Food Optimising works! Based on science, backed by evidence, and loved by millions, our members find that making simple changes to the way they shop, cook, and eat allows them the liberation of never going hungry or feeling deprived.”In a recent study with the University of Leeds, people following Food Optimising lost almost twice the weight of those following a traditional calorie-counting diet. They told researchers that Slimming World’s eating plan:• Is easier to stick to.• Is more enjoyable.• Is more satisfying and motivating and• Helps them feel more in control of their food choices.

Harriet achieves a six stone weight loss

As the weeks and months went by, Harriet continued to lose weight and soon found herself looking and feeling like the Harriet she once was - the confident, bubbly Harriet, full of energy and positivity. A change that her fellow members were thrilled to witness and play a part in. Consultant Emma said: “Our groups are where the real magic happens. Seeing Harriet’s confidence grow in front of our eyes has been truly inspirational. From the shy, quiet Harriet that first joined us, we soon saw her blossom into a chatty, bubbly Harriet, eager to share the family recipes she cooks and comfortable to open up about any struggles or challenges along the way.“The support of everyone in group has been invaluable,” said Harriet, “I couldn’t have taken on this journey without them. I genuinely found strength in numbers – a safe place to be me, to be supported every step of the way and also to be the support for others too.”

This kind of social connection has proven to be at the heart of weight loss success. Slimming World is the original social network built on kindness, trust, and respect. Since the very first groups opened more than 50 years ago, members have discovered a sense of belonging, exactly as Ellie describes – one that might not be found anywhere else. Being part of a community taps into a deep, biological need – the need to connect, to work together, to support others and be supported. This is the true power of Slimming World!Alongside Food Optimising, Harriet also embraced Slimming World’s Body Magic programme, learning to gradually build up some exercise and activity into her daily routine.“I can’t believe how much fitter and healthier I feel – without spending money on a gym membership and not an inch of Lycra was needed! The activity videos exclusive to the members’ website were perfect for me and so much fun. I could do them whenever I had a little free time (usually when the kids were in bed), choosing a length of workout and fitness level suitable for me.”

Harriet’s weight loss journey has not only given her a renewed confidence, but also a strength and resilience she never thought possible. “Nothing fazes me anymore. I know that I can achieve anything I set my mind to and, more importantly, that I have an army of cheerleaders right by my side when I need them – my slimming world group that I now consider family.”

Harriet now has a whole new outlook on life. So much so that she is embarking on a brand-new challenge – becoming a Slimming World consultant and supporting others in their quest to lose weight and become the very best version of themselves. “I can’t wait to use my experience and training to help others improve their quality of life just as I have. I understand completely the obstacles that people face in trying to lose weight and live a healthy life, but I also know that any obstacle can be overcome with support and commitment.”

Harriet becomes a Slimming World Consultant