Hannah Louise Clark, 34, trialled an 8 week course at Carleton Green Primary School, to help the pupils to improve their mental health and cope with future challenges.

Hannah, who has two adopted children - aged 3 and 5, said: “Children are growing up without an ounce of self love, and I want to change that. When they become adults those negative emotions become like a washing machine where you’ve had it running for so long that you don’t even notice it’s on, until something triggers you.”

Her workshop sessions use fun and creative ways to help children to think positive. They look at breathing exercises, understanding emotions, and self-talk - the choice of words used to describe a situation can make a big difference.

Hannah Louise Clark with her two adopted children, aged 3 and 5.

And she explains it all in ‘their lingo’, using useful analogies and games.

One exercise involves two separate bags - one full of negative emotions written on stones, the other with positive emotions on paper, for the children to pick up.

“You ask a child what it feels like to be sad and they can't explain, but having a bag of rocks full of negative emotions helps them understand the weight of what we are carrying around with us every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah has worked at Fleetwood Chaucer Primary School for nine years, helping children who need a bit of extra assistance at breakfast and nurture clubs, and through Stepping Stones.

She’d noticed more signs of poor mental health in young people over the past four years, and thinks social media holds some of the blame.

But rather than pulling them away from their smartphones, she wants to equip youngsters with the emotional tools to use Instagram - but also realise that they are good enough as they are.

She added: If you want to aspire to be like someone you see on Instagram then that’s fine, but you do it in your own way. You don’t have to compare yourself and feel like you are not as good as them, you do it your own way and build it into something unique.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah qualified with the Freedom Formula Coaching programme in June 2022, and launched her business, HCH Wellbeing.

She has more school workshops planned across Fleetwood, with backing from Fleetwood PCN.

Her business also provides one to one coaching, and group sessions aimed at promoting self-love and helping adults and children to reach their potential to live a ‘happier more abundant life by clearing and healing the blocks and negative beliefs.”

Classes look at unblocking negative emotions caused by past traumas and relationships, using the tools from within.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Feelings such as not good enough, unworthy, anger, stuck all have a root. Once the root is found and cleared you can once again begin to blossom.”