Search to find missing Morecambe teenager Shannon Heald

A search is under way to find a missing Morecambe teenager.

Concerns are growing for 13-year-old Shannon Heald, who was last seen in the town at around 6pm on Friday (September 6).

Shannon Heald is missing

Shannon was last seen around the Marine Road Central area of Morecambe near to the Station Public House.

She is described as approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height, heavy build, with long blonde hair.

She was wearing white jeans, a pink top with fluffy arms, a blue pair of slider style shoes and was carrying a black shoulder bag.

Shannon is believed to be in the Lancaster/Morecambe area.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "If you have any information please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 1036 of September 6.

"Please note that any persons found to be harbouring/hiding Shannon face serious consequences due to the concerns raised for her well-being."