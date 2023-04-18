The refurbished restaurant is now open to staff and the public after a grand opening performed by Kevin McGee, chief executive of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

What is the restaurant like?

Preston based architecture and design practice FWP has created an inviting, modern and bright space, which includes a dedicated area where staff can relax while on shift, and a bespoke mural designed by local artist David Robinson, from DaveRob Design, who was commissioned to create a montage of the city’s landmarks, famous people and characters.

The opening of the Charters Restaurant at the Royal Preston Hospital following its refurishment.

Printed and fitted by Preston-based specialists Lustalux, the mural includes depictions of Sir Tom Finney, the Guild Wheel, and the clock at Preston Bus Station–set at 8pm as a mark of respect to colleagues, signifying when the ‘Clap for Carers’ took place.

The artwork was endorsed by Preston-born Nick Park, who gave permission to include one of his most famous creations, Wallace and Gromit, as a thank-you to NHS staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

The refreshed restaurant space, which seats around 230 people, also connects directly to a new garden which includes a hand-crafted steel memorial tree where names of organ donators will be engraved onto leaves.

What do the architects and builders say?

David Simmons, FWP senior associate who led on the project, said: “The Preston montage that has been created is a great feature and will be a fantastic talking point for visitors."

David Simmons, FWP senior associate who led on the project, said: “We have given a fresh new look to what was a much used but tired space.

“The refurbishment has created a clean and bright eating and meeting place that is both modern and spacious and very far removed from the traditional hospital ‘canteen’ feel.

“Delivery of the project was very much a team effort and we worked very closely with the trust throughout.”

Emma Turner, managing director of Chorley based D&G Builders and Joiners, who carried out the construction work, added: “We are delighted to have been able to help renovate the Charters Restaurant and give hard-working staff a comfortable new space to take time out, particularly in the year of the NHS’ 75th birthday. It’s nice to give back to the trust after what they did for everyone during the pandemic and continue to do for the community.”

Mural artist David Robinson said: “Preston has so many iconic elements from its past and present, I think the hardest part of the project was deciding what to put into the illustration, and what to leave out."

How was it funded?

Much of the improvements have been made possible by funding of £70,000 from Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity team and a £65,000 grant application from NHS Charities Together, which enabled the procurement of furnishings and a 24-hour kitchenette facility. A further £4,900 was used to provide conservatory blinds and the mural.

What does the hospital say?

The restaurant’s new furniture was provided by Manchester-based Telegraph Contract Furniture and the artwork was printed and fitted by Preston-based specialists Lustalux.

Trust chief executive Kevin McGee said: “A massive thank you to the charity, whose help and support made the refurbishment possible, and thank you to the architects and builders for working so hard to finish the job within the shortest possible timescale.”

Head of Charities Paula Wilson added: “The charity is thrilled to be able to support colleagues with this wonderful new dining area, and what a fabulous NHS75 birthday present for everyone.