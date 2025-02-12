Rosemere’s number is called!

Members of Leyland’s Silver Fox Bingo Club have presented Rosemere Cancer Foundation with a donation of £1,000 for the fourth consecutive year.

Club members, who play their bingo at Fox Lane Social Club on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, raised their donation over the course of last year by taking part in raffles, draws and other numbers games organised to support a variety of local good causes and which follow their bingo sessions.

Marlene Norris, who is the club’s co-ordinator, asks members to nominate the causes to receive support. Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Our thanks go to Marlene and the members of Silver Fox Bingo Club for this wonderful donation.

“We are very grateful to have been chosen as a recipient of the club’s 2024 fundraising and can assure members their gift will be put to very good use helping local people currently in treatment for cancer.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk