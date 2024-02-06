Rosemere helps to keep patients on alert

Lead chemotherapy acute oncology nurse specialist Jo Wilkinson with new alert cards funded by Rosemere Cancer Foundation

A year’s supply of new cards costs just £110.75 but their value is huge as Jo Wilkinson (pictured), lead chemotherapy acute oncology cancer nurse specialist, explained: “The chemotherapy unit treats approximately 300 patients per week, including around 30 new patients, which means there is always a need for alert cards. Chemotherapy suppresses the immune system so an infection can quickly take an overwhelming hold.

“Patients carry the cards with them all the time. If they do become ill, the cards alert any health professionals treating them to the fact they are undergoing chemotherapy. They then know to look for the signs and symptoms of neutropenic sepsis. This can be a life-threatening condition in cancer patients that occurs because their immune system is weakened by their chemotherapy treatment.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.