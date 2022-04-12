GP surgeries will be closed during the Easter weekend, including Good Friday and Easter Monday on 15 and 18 April.

For any urgent care needs, patients are asked to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 to be signposted to the most appropriate service. This could be a walk-in centre, pharmacy or an out-of-hours GP appointment.

In a life-threatening situation, people should always call 999.

GP surgeries in Lancashire will be closed over the Easter break

A number of pharmacies will remain open and can help people deal with minor ailments and illnesses, and provide expert advice. To find your nearest pharmacy and when it is open, visit www.healthierlsc.co.uk/latest-news/easter-pharmacy-2022

By re-stocking their medicine cabinets if needed, knowing when their GP surgery is open, and planning ahead for any necessary repeat prescriptions, people can ensure they make the most of the Easter holiday.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, the 24/7 Crisis Line is available on 0800 953 0110.

Dr Peter Gregory, associate medical director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “The Easter holiday period can be a very busy time for NHS services, and using the 111 service online will help us treat patients in the right setting. This could also help keep staff free to deal with serious or life-threatening emergencies.