Rejected runners wanted!

Runners rejected in this month’s (January’s) ballot for entry to 2025’s Great North Run needn’t abandon their training plans just yet as three Preston-based charities still have places up for grabs.

Seeking runners to fill them are Rosemere Cancer Foundation, mums and newborns charity Baby Beat and the team at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, which fundraises for a Children’s Fund, the Critical Care Unit and the Lancashire and South Cumbria Motor Neurone Disease Care and Research Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital among other units and wards.

The trio is asking runners to pay an admin fee of between £25-£30 depending on the charity and to look to raise a minimum £300 in sponsorship in return for entry, which is normally charged at £65.

This year’s Great North Run, billed as the world’s biggest half marathon with a field of around 60,000 participants, takes place Sunday, 7th September.

Runners wanting to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation should get in touch with fundraising manager Sue Swire at [email protected] or by telephoning 01772 522913. For Baby Beat and the charity team, the contact is fundraiser Lucy Clark at [email protected] or by telephoning 01772 528500.

Last year, Great North Run runners raised £12,700 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, £2,137.75 for Baby Beat and £2,832.50 for the charity team’s Children’s Fund.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free.

Baby Beat funds specialist equipment, patient services and comforts, clinical care, local research, additional training and staff welfare projects so that the maternity and gynaecology teams can offer the best possible outcomes for babies and mums in the Central Lancashire and Chorley area and via NICU (the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), premature and sick babies and their families from across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

To find out more about the varied work of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, visit the team’s website at www.lthcharity.org.uk