Rainy day savers bring some sunshine to cancer patients

Rainy day savers, who have a Furness Building Society Community Account linked to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, have helped to raise a £10,198.33 donation for the charity.

The donation is from the Furness Building Society’s own funds but is based on the collective total savings over the last 12 months held by those customers, who have chosen to link their Community Account to Rosemere Cancer Foundation. The charity is one of a number of local good causes account holders can opt to support.

Kate Bethell, who is manager of Preston’s city centre branch, which recently re-located to Fishergate, said: “We’re delighted to continue to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation through our Community Account.

“We are part of the same Lancashire and South Cumbria community served so well by Rosemere Cancer Foundation and we hope this payment can help it continue its great work.”

With this year’s donation and over the 15 years since it launched its Rosemere Community Account, Furness Building Society has given the charity a whopping £317,688.

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are immensely grateful to Furness Building Society for its continued support. A donation of this size for a charity of our size is immense.

“Thank you to all Furness Community Account holders, who have their accounts linked to us. You have helped and are continuing to help thousands of local cancer patients have an improved treatment journey.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

To open a Rosemere Community Account, call 0800 834 312.