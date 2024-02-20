Rainbow Hub is a Charity Film Award Finalist - your vote could help them win
This is the world’s largest campaign for cause related films and an exciting opportunity for Rainbow Hub to spread the word about the work they do supporting children and young people facing significant additional challenges due to physical and/or neurological disabilities.
The seven minute video, created by Sam Budd, features children, parents and staff from Rainbow Hub, and shows some of the hands on, interactive learning opportunities and services helping the children to become more active, independent and achieve their individual potential, leading to more fulfilled lives.
Voting for the winner will take place between 14th February and 12th March.
You can help Rainbow Hub by voting – it’s completely free and each click can make a difference. Please click the link below to watch the video and place your vote:
More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org
or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw