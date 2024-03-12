Rainbow Hub awarded £20,000 from National Lottery
The funding for the project “Putting ability back into disability” will help the charity continue their service specifically for 20 children aged 0-5 years and their parent/carers in special Parent and Child sessions.
Conductive education is a specialist teaching approach designed to help those with neurological disorders and increase their independence in every day skills that most of us take for granted such as dressing, eating etc.
It delivers interactive programmes in sitting, lying, standing and walking through repetition in a rhythmic, fun way making a positive difference in their skills and self confidence.
Kat Nelson, Head of Fundraising, Rainbow Hub, said, “Our project not only helps the children at an early stage to develop their skills but also create friendships and enables their parents/carers to meet other families facing the same challenges.
"We are extremely grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund for giving us this funding to help us continue our service which is often called a lifeline by parents. Our greatest thanks goes out to all of the National Lottery players who have made this support possible.”
Last year saw Rainbow Hub open its first school classroom for SEN children and raise over £17,500 through its Christmas Tree Recycling service.
For more information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.or or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw to keep up to date with what they do throughout the year.