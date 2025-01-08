£5,000 fund now open to Burscough community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A NEW community fund offering community groups, schools, charities and good causes in Burscough the chance to apply for a share of £5,000 has launched.

The fund is open to not-for-profit organisations based close to or serving the areas around The Grange at Yew Tree Park on Liverpool Road South.

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director for Redrow NW, said: “We want to hear from any community groups, charities and schools who have got projects they need help with. Our funds are set up to assist a variety of organisations, people and causes and give them the tools to flourish. No group is too small so apply today.”

With the addition of this latest fund, Redrow’s North West business has voluntarily gifted close to £200,000 to the neighbourhoods in which it builds. This is over and above the statutory investment from Redrow linked to planning consents, such as contributions to education, healthcare, public transport and affordable housing.

Former recipients of Redrow's community fund in the North West.

Previous Redrow funding across the North West has helped schools, charities, youth groups, sports teams and individuals at the very heart of the community, providing a range of resources including play equipment, defibrillators, furniture, food parcels, counselling and more.

Anna added: “Perhaps you’re a community group who has plans to offer new classes or you’re a charity who needs extra funding to support more families in the area. Our community funds are there to help you, so we would urge you to apply.”

The Grange offers so much to a wide range of homebuyers – and is attracting everyone from first time buyers and professionals to downsizers and families, who appreciate the lifestyle on offer.

Its location offers residents the best of both worlds, with the centre of the village of Burscough just 10 minutes away but also being surrounded by countryside so there are lots of places to go for a walk and spend time in natural surroundings.

To find out more about Redrow’s voluntary £5,000 Burscough Community Fund and to download an application form visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/burscough-community-fund

The deadline for completed applications is midnight on Friday, 31st January, 2025.