Prosecution of Preston Morrison's store for out-of-date food hangs on result of test case against Tesco

A test case involving a rival supermarket chain will decide whether or not a Lancashire superstore is prosecuted.

Lancashire County Council’s Trading Standards department are prosecuting Morrison’s in Riversway, Preston, over two allegations.

The first charges says that the store put on sale a pork, stuffing and apple sandwich which was past its sell by date.

The second allegation is also brought under Food Hygiene law. It accuses Morrison's of marketing seven foods allegedly unsafe because they had gone past their user by dates.

The foods included sushi, mushroom pate and turkey pieces, which were on sale in 2017.

>>>Read more details about the case here



District Judge Jane Goodwin, sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court, was told by Richard Heller. prosecuting for Lancashire County Council, that the Tesco group were involved in a similar case involving Birmingham City Council.

The case is due to heard at Birmingham High Court in November.He told Judge Goodwin:”This has similar issues to this case involving Morrisons and depending on the outcome Lancashire County Council may change its attitude.

“The crux of the matter is whether food which is out of date is still safe to eat or not.”

The judge also heard legal submissions about the way Lancashire Council prepares its case and whether it failed to inform the correct authorities about what it was doing.

The judge re listed the Morrison's case for mention before her on December 18.

The Riversway outlet (pictured) was said in previous court hearing to be in the top five Morrison's stores in the UK.