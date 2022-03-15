The heartbreaking loss of her mum meant Alex was in two minds about whether to dance at the Empress Ballroom in May 2019.

The 34-year-old ballroom champion competes at the Blackpool Dance Festival every year, so when Pam died of lung cancer on April 9, 2019 - a month before a big event - Alex’s heart wasn’t in it.

Champion ballroom dancer, Alexandra Hixson, with her mum, Pam Hixson, who died of lung cancer in 2019.

She said: “Mum was my number one supporter. It was very hard to dance and not see her up in the balcony.

“She was always ready to fix my dress between rounds or make costume alterations.”

Pam even invited Alex’s dance partner, Andrey Serbu, to live at their home in Bournemouth in 2006.

“She treated him like her own son - he was more distraught than I was.”

Alex Hixson and Louise Jones will embark on a fund-raising walk from Blackpool to Bournemouth

The family always stayed at the Beach House Apartments in North Shore, when they visited the resort.

Alex had a job convincing Andrey to attend in 2019 – but she knew it’s what Pam would have wanted.

“I had to drag him to Blackpool, but I welcomed the distraction.

“Mum would have wanted me to keep dancing.”

Pam was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2018.

She was responding to treatment, but was rushed to hospital on Mothers Day in 2019.

She passed away on April 9, 2019.

So in her memory, Alex is returning to the Empress Ballroom - the place that was so special to her mum.

But for a very different challenge.

Alex will set off walking 311 miles from the Winter Gardens to Bournemouth with her best friend, Louise Jones, 36.

The pair will leave Blackpool on March 27 and finish up at Alex’s dance studio – Piccadilly Ballroom, on April 9, 2022.

It’s a big feat for the ladies who say they are not outdoor-types.

“It’ll be the equivalent of a marathon every day.

"I’ve never used an OS map and I found out the hard way that my coat really isn't waterproof.”

They are raising money for several charities, including the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation who helped care for Pam in her final days.