It doesn’t get better for kids than getting filthy and not being told off for it.

And scores of youngsters aged between five and 12 were cheered every step of the way round a muddy and wet obstacle course at Preston’s Moor Park at the weekend.

Despite the scorching heat the children slid, tumbled and crawled their round the 5k track in the annual Pretty Muddy Kids race in aid of Cancer Research UK.

For once parents were roaring them on as they got filthy from head to foot.

Mud-splattered Post photographer Neil Cross was there to see them playing dirty.

