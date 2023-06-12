News you can trust since 1886
Splash landing on the slide.Splash landing on the slide.
Splash landing on the slide.

Pretty Muddy Kids: 18 photos of youngsters playing dirty for charity at Preston's Moor Park

It doesn’t get better for kids than getting filthy and not being told off for it.
By Brian Ellis
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

And scores of youngsters aged between five and 12 were cheered every step of the way round a muddy and wet obstacle course at Preston’s Moor Park at the weekend.

Despite the scorching heat the children slid, tumbled and crawled their round the 5k track in the annual Pretty Muddy Kids race in aid of Cancer Research UK.

For once parents were roaring them on as they got filthy from head to foot.

Mud-splattered Post photographer Neil Cross was there to see them playing dirty.

Look out - the kids are coming.

1. Pretty Muddy Kids

Look out - the kids are coming. Photo: Neil Cross

Now that was fun!

2. Pretty Muddy Kids

Now that was fun! Photo: Neil Cross

Tunnel vision for these kids.

3. Pretty Muddy Kids

Tunnel vision for these kids. Photo: Neil Cross

Having a splashing time.

4. Pretty Muddy Kids

Having a splashing time. Photo: Neil Cross

