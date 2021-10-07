Preston-raised GP named one of the most influential figures in UK healthcare

Dr Farzana Hussain, who went to Fulwood High School and Preston College, has been given the accolade by the HSJ (Health Service Journal) for a second year.

Dr Hussain has been a GP in east London for 18 years and runs her own practice, The Project Surgery. In November 2019, she was named GP of the year at the General Practice Awards.

During the pandemic, she has battled to ensure as many of her patients as possible are protected, calling many personally to encourage them to take the vaccine and trying to combat the misinformation which was circulated among the British Bangladeshi community in particular.

Dr Farzana Hussain. Image by Rankin.

She also set up a 'drive thru' style child immunisation clinic for prams and buggies to minimise the risk of infection and ease the worries of parents and carers.

Earlier this year, she told the Post, the key to breaking down barriers is to “listen, not just tell”.

Dr Hussain was also one of 12 NHS workers who were photographed by Rankin during the pandemic, with their images then being projected on to a giant screen at Piccadilly Circus and on billboards and bus stops around the country.

Speaking about the HSJ accolade, she said: "I am so chuffed to be on the list for a second year and it feels even more special this year when we are all a bit weary in general practice. Thanks for keeping me going!"

What does the HSJ say?

The HSJ said: "The 2021 HSJ ranking of the most powerful and influential figures in healthcare from a minority ethnic background delivers a clear message: never have non-white men and women working in the sector enjoyed such a high profile.

"For the first time in the history of the NHS, the health and social care secretary belongs to an ethnic minority. The furore around Matt Hancock’s departure meant little attention was paid to this breakthrough, but it is significant, long overdue and welcome.