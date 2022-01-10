Preston Race for Life event for Cancer Research UK to return with 50 per cent entry discount

The charity's events are returning to the city and anyone who joins this January can claim a 50 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RFL22J50.

Race for Life will take place at Moor Park on Sunday, June 11, with the event open to people of all ages and abilities.

Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK' s spokesperson in the North West, said: "For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it's a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But what is for certain is we're looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.

"Race for Life will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year."

Racers can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events.

There will also be a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course.

People are being invited to kick start the New Year by signing up to Cancer Research UK's Race for Life in Preston

"By signing up to Race for Life, there's the chance to raise money for life-saving research," Jane added.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way.

"Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children's future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. "

Every year around 44,900 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Cancer Research UK's Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children's cancers and leukaemia.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: "This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope this year can be the biggest yet."

To enter, visit raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org.