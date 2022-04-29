Life insurance experts at Forbes Advisor analysed a number of variables which constitute an ideal exercising environment to create a comprehensive index which showcases the best locations in England and Wales for exercise enthusiasts.

The analysed variables were as follows: fitness facilities per 100,000 of local population, air quality, amount of green space, average climate, and length of available cycling routes.

Research found that Southport is the best location for exercise lovers in England and Wales with a score of 79.94. The town scores particularly well for green space with 25.76% of surface area in the town being green space.

In second position is Newcastle Upon Tyne with a score of 78.32. For Geordies looking to get toned, they will be glad to know there are plenty of fitness facilities to do so, with an average of 20 available facilities per 100,000 of the local population.

Stoke-on-Trent is in third place. Located in central England, Stoke-on-Trent has a score of 74.18. For cycling enthusiasts there are ample options for a fun adventure with 58.94km of dedicated cycling routes available to use in the city.

Preston is seventh with an overall index score out of 100 of 68.42.