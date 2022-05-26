Whether you want to bulk up, slim down or simply boost your stamina and mental health, the city has plenty of options with 19.82 gyms per 100K people, according to forbes.com, the ninth highest in the country.

And for those who like to exercise in nature, Preston comprises 11.85 percent of green space and a total of 35.13km in cycling routes.

All of this has landed the city in the eighth best spot for fitness fanatics in England and Wales, with a score of 68.42 out of 100.

The top position went to Southport, which scored 79.94. More than a quarter (25.76%) of the town is green space - the seventh-largest percentage of all cities analysed.

Chatham in North Kent came bottom of the list with just 14.42 out of 100. It comprises just 5.17 percent of green space and has only 3.72 fitness facilities per 100,000 people – the lowest number in the list.

Kevin Pratt, of Forbes Advisor, said: "Exercise, for many of us, is its own reward. It helps us feel better, and it gives us the energy and sense of well-being we need to set about our daily lives with a positive attitude.

