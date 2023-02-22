The city council has approved plans to site a state-of-the-art prefab unit adjacent to an existing modular theatre at the Fulwood site to help ease the hospital's backlog in operations.

The new unit, built by Vanguard Healthcare Solutions, will include a revolutionary laminar flow theatre which has a continuous flow of bacteria free air to reduce the risk of infection. It will also provide a patient recovery room, a scrub area, prep room, anaesthetics room and utility room.

A Vanguard modular theatre unit similar to the one earmarked for RPH.

The ready-assembled unit will be linked by corridor to the existing modular theatre and the main hospital building. The plans also include a services plant room at first floor level.

A planning statement submitted to the city council's planning committee says the new unit will "expand the capacity" of the hospital's services. Like all hospitals following the Covid-19 pandemic the Royal Preston has suffered a significant backlog in elective surgery. It is hoped the new theatre will help to bring down waiting times.

The Royal Preston Hospital covers a 48-acre site and employs 4,000 full-time staff and 1,000 part-time. The new unit will be sited in the centre of the hospital complex and will not be visible from nearby residential areas. The unit will be finished in grey cladding

Appr0ving the application a planning officer's report says: "The proposed development is acceptable and would not have any unacceptable adverse impacts upon residential and visual amenity, nor upon highway safety."