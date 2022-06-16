Hayfever can make life miserable for those with the condition, especially those with severe symptoms. It can greatly interfere with the sufferer’s sleep, affect their daily routines, and disrupt their productivity at school or at work.

Thunder fever is an extreme form of hay fever and super pollen occurs when high humidity splits pollen grains into tiny, highly potent particles.

Thunder fever refers to specific thunderstorm and super pollen conditions that combine to increase the chances of hay fever and asthma sufferers experiencing symptoms which are particularly intense.

Warning issued over 'thunder fever'

Asthma sufferers are also at risk of having an asthma attack due to thunder fever.

Whare are the symptoms of hayfever?

Sneezing and coughing

A runny or blocked nose

Itchy, red or watery eyes

Itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears

Loss of smell

Pain around your temples and forehead

Headache

Earache

Feeling tired

What treatments are available for sufferers?

You can treat thunder fever using the same medicines used to treat hay fever, such as antihistamines, nasal spray, eye drops and an inhaler.

How can I reduce the effects of hayfever/thunder fever?

Use preventative medication such as eye drops and nasal spray regularly

Always carry an asthma inhaler

Keep up to date with pollen counts and weather forecasts during spring and early summer so you know about potential storms

Talk to your doctor to make sure your written asthma action plan is up to date and includes thunderstorm advice

Avoid being outdoors just before and during thunderstorms, especially in wind gusts before the rain

Remain inside a building or car with the windows shut for as long as you can

Use an air conditioner or purifier if possible, and have it set to recirculate or recycle

Wear sunglasses when you go outside to stop the pollen getting into your eyes

Shower regularly, particularly after being outdoors, to remove pollen from your hair

Is there any other advice for summer?

On staying well during the hot weather, Medical Director for St John Ambulance Dr Lynn Thomas, said: "We want everyone to enjoy themselves this summer, but also to take extra care in the warm weather and look after one another.

"If you're out and about in the sunshine, it's important to make sure you look after yourself by staying hydrated, keeping out of the sun at peak times, and by wearing sunscreen with a minimum SPF 30.

"I would also encourage anyone with elderly relatives and neighbours to check in with them, as any increase in temperature can be dangerous.