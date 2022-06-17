But ace player David Watters is taking on the formidable challenge in aid of a mental health charity.

David, who regularly plays off one, will be slogging his way through five-and-a-half rounds at Preston Golf Club to raise money for the Mary O'Gara Foundation - named in memory of a Preston nurse who tragically took her own life two years ago at the age of just 27.

"The more I think about playing 100 holes non-stop the more it’s sinking in I could be taking on more than I can chew," said electrician David as he warmed up for his marathon on Friday July 8. "But I will definitely to do it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David will be teeing off at 4am at the start of his marathon.

"I've worked it out and it will be something like 36 miles - and I'll be walking it all. Using a buggy would defeat the whole object of the challenge."

David, who lives in Fulwood, will have company along the way with former Preston North End stars Andrew Lonergan, Ian Bryson, Clarke Carlisle and David Lucas playing in nine-hole stints. Bamber Bridge manager Jamie Milligan will also be chipping in with a few holes.

David tees off at 4am - almost an hour before sunrise - using glow in the dark golf balls. And he is aiming to finish around 8pm in time for a gala reception in the clubhouse.

David won't be alone on his marathon - ex-PNE players are lending a hand.

"Preston is not an easy course, especially that walk up the hill at the 18th," he said.

"I'm going to try and average three hours a round if I can. Obviously it depends how good my golf is - I can't afford to be hitting out of bounds.

"I'm going to try and knock off the first two rounds quickly before other players get on the course. The members know about what we're doing so I'm sure they will wave us through.

"I've been playing off one for the last year. But the other day I had a pretty average round and I've gone up to two. But I'll be back on one.

As the T-shirt shows, David is backing the local Mary O'Gara Foundation.

"The club have been really good and given a huge amount of support. And I'm grateful to all the players who will be keeping me company in shifts.

"Andy Lonergan and his wife are even filling the halfway house hut with food and drinks during the day."

David, who plays golf three or four times a week to preserve his impressive handicap, hit on the Mary O'Gara Foundation after looking for a mental health charity to support.

"100 holes in a day has never been done before as far as I'm aware," he explained. "I've heard of a 72-hole marathon, but not 100.

David has been in fitness training to tackle the gruelling 36-mile marathon.

"I was looking at doing it for Lancashire Mind. But Andy's wife said 'why not make it even more local?' So we decided to support the Mary O'Gara Foundation.

"I didn't know Mary personally, although one of my mates is going out with her sister. I've met the family over the last few weeks and they have been brilliant.

"It would be great if we can raise a big amount because it is such a worthy charity."