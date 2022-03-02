Preston dementia specialist is awarded rare Queen's Nurse accolade

Kathryn Penrith was recognised with the accolade for a nursing career spanning 28 years – making her one of only 64 people across Lancashire able to use the title.

Awarded annually by community nursing charity The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI), the title indicates that the holder shows the highest level of commitment to patient care, learning and leadership.

Kathryn Penrith, Queen's Nurse

Kathryn, from Fulwood, works as a consultant Admiral Nurse and head of practice development with charity Making Space.

Responsible for supporting Making Space’s nationwide dementia services, Kathryn is also one of only 270 consultant Admiral Nurses across the whole of the UK, working directly with the families of people who are living with dementia.

She said: “When you become a nurse, you’re part of a family of professionals who want to do the best for people.

“The Queen’s Nurse commitment is to provide the best care to the individuals, carers, families and communities you serve, and this encapsulates perfectly what nursing means to me.

“Being recognised as a Queen’s Nurse and becoming part of such an historic institute is an incredible honour and something I’ve aspired to for many years.

“The title opens up a whole new world of expertise and experience to me. As part of the QNI community, I now have a network of peers across England and Wales who I can learn from and share experiences with. There are so many opportunities to embrace and groups I can take part in – the title takes me into a whole new sphere of nursing.”

Dr Crystal Oldman CBE, chief executive of QNI, said: “Queen’s Nurses serve as leaders and role models in community nursing, delivering high quality health care across the country.

“The application and assessment process to become a Queen’s Nurse is rigorous and requires clear commitment to improving care for patients, their families and carers. We look forward to working with Kathryn and all the other new Queen’s Nurses who have received the title this year.”