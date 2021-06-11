Preston councillor pulls down 'anti vaccination' stickers in Avenham Park

'Dangerous' stickers that appeared to make fun of people who had opted to get their Covid-19 jab have been pulled down in Avenham Park today.

Coun Phoneix Adair, a Preston City councillor for the Liberal Democrats took to social media today to share his thoughts on the stickers and reported it to the Council's parks department.

Stickers sharing messages reading: "I do whatever my TV tells me to do" and "If you can't ask questions it's not science" were among those that had been stuck on notice boards and signs around the park.

Coun. Adair said: "Walking to my local park this morning I spotted stickers all over the notice board near the old tram bridge. Not only did they make the area look a mess and not have permission from the council, but they share dangerous messages given that we are experiencing a global pandemic.

"I ripped the stickers off the notice board and continued on my way, I then spotted two others near the Pavillion cafe; on the guild wheel marker and another further down on a sign near the bridge.

"I alerted the parks department to see if he could let his team know about the stickers in the park. If people do not believe in the pandemic or the vaccination programme that's happening around the world, they are entitled to their belief, but should not try to influence others by flyposting in our parks or at all.

"Covid-19 is a global pandemic and I urge everyone who hasn't had their first vaccination, to attend St Johns shopping centre walk-in vaccination clinic."

Preston City Council announced this morning that the vaccination site at St John's Shopping Centre, Tithebarn Street, was offering walk-in vaccination slots today, June 11.

These will be continuing throughout the weekend at the hub, in a bid to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

