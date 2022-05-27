Some health services may be closed or operating on different hours on Thursday 2 and Friday 3 June 2022.

Patients are being advised to make the most of the Bank Holiday by ordering any repeat prescriptions in advance, re-stocking medicine cabinets and understanding which services are available should they need medical assistance.

GP surgeries in the region will be closed and for any urgent care needs, patients are asked to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 – in a life-threatening situation, people should always call 999.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pharmacy Jubilee Bank Holiday opening times

Residents who take regular prescription medicines are asked to order at least 48 hours in advance via their usual method to ensure enough time to process requests.

Some local pharmacies will be open on Bank Holiday and are able to provide expert advice and deal with minor ailments and illnesses.

These are the pharmacies that will be open and the times in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble:

Asda Pharmacy \ Asda Superstore, Pittman Way, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9NP \ Thursday, June 2: 10am-4pm \ Friday, June 3: 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy \ 10-13 Fishergate, Preston PR1 3NN \ Thursday, June 2: 11am-5pm \ Friday, June 3: 11am-5pm

Boots Pharmacy \ Deepdale Retail Park, Blackpool Road, Preston PR1 6QY \ Thursday, June 2: 10am-5pm \ Friday, June 3: 10am-5pm

Lloyds Pharmacy \ Sainsburys Store, Flintoff Way, Deepdale, Preston \ PR1 6PJ \ Thursday, June 2: 10am-4pm \ Friday, June 3: 10am-4pm

Morrisons Pharmacy \ Mariners Way, Preston PR2 2YN \ Thursday, June 2: 10am-5pm \ Friday, June 3: 10am-5pm

Asda Pharmacy \ Asda Superstore, Sheephill Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7JY \ Thursday, June 2: 10am-4pm \ Friday, June 3: 10am-4pm

Lloyds Pharmacy \ Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, Preston, Lancashire PR5 6BJ \ Thursday, June 2: 10am-4pm \ Friday, June 3: 10am-4pm

Tesco in-store Pharmacy \ Towngate, Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2FN \ Thursday, June 2: 9am-1pm \ Friday, June 3: 9am-1pm

Tesco in-store Pharmacy \ Foxhole Road, Chorley, Lancashire \ PR7 1NW \ Thursday, June 2: 9am-1pm \ Friday, June 3: 9am-1pm