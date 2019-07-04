Plans for new super surgery at former Little Sisters of the Poor care home in Fulwood are tipped for approval

A new three-storey building in Fulwood which would incorporate five GP clinics into one centre will ‘improve access to primary care’.

Proposals, tipped for approval by officers at Preston City Council, would see the new healthcare centre built behind the Jeanne Jugan residence block at the former Little Sisters of the Poor care home in Garstang Road.

READ MORE: GP super-surgery and ‘satellite healthports’ the future of primary health care in Preston

The plans are set to come before elected members at a planning and development meeting at Town Hall on Thursday, July 11.

Documents outlining the scheme state: “The proposed development would incorporate a shared health and social care facility with modern facilities that could accommodate all existing services, in addition to services not currently provided, such as dentistry, ophthalmology, pharmacy, imaging, day care haematology or oncology, near patient testing and phlebotomy.

"It is proposed to offer extended opening hours and appointment availability, which would reduce the number of attendances at A&E departments and out of hours services.”

At least 21 objections to the scheme were lodged with the council. Concerns included the impact on traffic, noise and disturbance to neighbouring homes and loss of trees.

The site would not be open or serviced beyond 8pm, preventing disturbance during anti-social hours, with the exception of the pharmacy which would be permitted to remain open until 10pm.

The application is part-retrospective as five outbuildings on the site have already been demolished.