Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An NHS dietician from Preston says restaurants should be obliged to tell customers how many carbohydrates are in their meals so that diabetics can maintain control of their condition while eating out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Lee - who is himself diabetic - wants the crucial information to be made readily available in the same way that calorie counts now widely are.

Speaking in a personal capacity, he says diabetics who rely on insulin to keep their blood sugar stable often have to take unnecessary risks when going for a meal - or simply stay at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I avoid social situations that involve food,” explains Christian, who works as a consultant dietician across Lancashire.

“I could choose to underestimate how many carbohydrates there are in a meal and then [allow my blood sugar to] go high, because in the short term, that's less risky than going low, which is potentially fatal.

“But going high regularly can lead to eye damage, limb amputation, kidney failure and peripheral neuropathies. So I’ve chosen not to go out - and it just seems unfair that a hidden part of the population can't engage in the normal social [activity] of eating with friends and family and be safe in doing it.”

Diabetic dietician Christian Lee says carbohydrate information should be available for restaurant food | Pixabay/Christian Lee (inset)

Christian told the Lancashire Post that while he would not expect the information to be printed on menus, it should be given to those who ask for it - or just published online. However, he says eateries that provide the details on request are currently few and far between - even though it would be easy for them to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If there are calorie counts [available], then there's a spreadsheet somewhere with the carbohydrates on it - because you can't get to the calories without knowing the make-up of the meal. So they will know the protein, the fats and the carbohydrates - the information actually exists, they just don’t publish it.

“I was in hospital for a week last year with an infection - and even they wouldn't tell me how much carbohydrate was in a meal,” Christian says.

Food outlets with more than 250 employees have to display calorie information under legislation introduced in 2022 - while smaller businesses are also encouraged to do the same. But there are no such rules for carbs.

Type 1 diabetics like Christian - who suffer from an autoimmune disease - inject insulin on a daily basis to regulate their blood glucose levels. Some type 2 diabetics - whose condition is often the result of obesity or other lifestyle factors - also have to use insulin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian says the only eateries where diabetics can easily obtain carbohydrate counts are the national fast food joints - and he believes fellow sufferers should have a more diverse range of dining out options than that.

“Even with my knowledge, estimating carbohydrates is difficult, because there are a lot of potentially hidden [ones], like sugars in sauce and things like that which you cannot see.

“So [to restaurants] - if you've got the carbohydrates, make your staff aware that people might ask for them. And if they do, don't make a song and dance about it.”