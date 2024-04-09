Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lancashire area of Pendle has been named as one of the healthiest areas in the country following a new report.

The study, which was conducted by medical cannabis clinic Releaf, reveals that Pendle ranked 12th healthiest area based on a number of metrics.

Regional data from the Office for National Statistics, the NHS, and the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities was analysed as part of the study to identify the healthiest UK local authorities.

Regions were ranked based on 17 metrics, grouped into five categories: environment, behaviour, life expectancy, mental health, and disease.

Results for each category were converted into an overall score out of 100 to determine the ranking.

East Cambridgeshire came first with a final score of 67.76/100.

This score results from the area being within the top 10 places in the UK in several of the factors analysed, such as current smokers’ proportion, which influences the behaviour index group, and mental health factors, such as the average life satisfaction score.

The local authority also registered a high life expectancy and low disease prevalence. However, it lacks in the environment department, as it registered five times the per capita carbon dioxide emission of Manchester, one of the biggest cities in the country.

Coming in 12th position, Pendle has a final score of 63.07 thanks to its high scores in both the mental health and environment categories.

However it was the area’s scores in life expectancy and disease that prevented Pendle from breaking into the top 10 healthiest areas.