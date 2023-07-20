Patient grateful after optometrist helps save her sight using Optomap scan

An independent opticians in Blackburn was recently able to help save a patient’s eyesight using an advanced piece of technology during a routine eye examination.

Haroon Ahmed at Tyrrells and Embery Optometry in Blackburn, saw one of his longstanding patients, Judith, for a routine eye examination on June 8.

Following Mr Ahmed’s suggestion, Judith then had an Optomap scan to survey the health of her eyes in much more detail than a typical eye examination allows. It was from this scan that Mr Ahmed was able to detect a retinal break on the extreme far corner of Judith’s right eye.

Haroon Ahmed using Optomap technology

The Optomap technology used is a revolutionary scanning laser imaging system which helps to scan into the extreme peripheral areas of the internal eye. Tyrrells and Embery Optometry, on Darwen Street, is the only practice in Blackburn to offer this technology to their patients.

Mr Ahmed added: “At Tyrrells and Embery we have always pushed the boundaries of clinical excellence and are proud to offer a cutting-edge technology which is already helping us detect sight threatening pathology which may have otherwise gone missed.”

“We are still the only medicine prescribing Optometrists in this area and the introduction of Optomap is a first for Blackburn’s high street. You wouldn’t think we’re celebrating the 95th year of this business!”

After identifying the condition, Mr Ahmed swiftly referred Judith to Burnley General Hospital’s urgent eye clinic where she was seen the next day and was scheduled to have laser surgery on her eye within the week to treat the retinal break and save her sight.

Judith stated: “I wasn’t sure on having the scan done, Haroon is aware that I don’t like machines very much but because he knows best, I trusted him and had the Optomap done and I’m very glad that I did!”

“The thing that kept me calm the most was my trust in Haroon. He’s truly an expert in his field; he’s so thorough and he’s genuinely passionate about what he does.”

Judith, who has been a patient at Tyrrells and Embery for longer than she can remember, is now fully recovered and is keen on raising awareness of the importance of regular, thorough eye examinations.

Remarking on her longstanding relationship with the practice, Judith added: “I think in a place like Blackburn, you’re bound to have ties and it’s due to all of my ties throughout the years with Tyrrells and Embery that I’ve chosen to stay there for so long.

“They’ve known me and known my family really well and I’ve never had a reason to want to go anywhere else. As far as I’m aware, they offer the best eyecare in Blackburn and possibly even the whole of Lancashire.”