Parkinson’s UK’s Chorley & South Ribble support group issues urgent appeal for new volunteers

The group, which provides information, support, friendship, exercise and social activities for local people affected by the condition, has been running for many years and is in high demand. Without new volunteers the group will struggle to provide the level of support people living with Parkinson's in the area need.

There are a variety of volunteer roles that need to be filled that include finance and administration as well as general group helpers. These are flexible roles that have a big impact on people’s lives, helping to ensure people with Parkinson’s can access activities that make a real difference to them.

These roles will be responsible for the smooth running of the support group, keeping the finances in check, and keeping members up to date with a regular newsletter. Group helpers ensure attendees are welcomed into the group with a friendly face and a cuppa and will have the opportunity to get involved throughout the year with fundraising and local events.

The group would also love to attract new members who are affected by Parkinson’s, whether they live with the condition themselves, or are a carer or loved one.

Clare Root, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson's UK, said:

“Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference and meeting other people in the community can be a real lifeline.

“That’s why our local groups and networks have an important part to play for those people in Chorley and the surrounding areas. It is vital that we can support everyone affected by Parkinson’s, so that together, we can move towards everyone with the condition feeling empowered to take back control of their life with Parkinson’s.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including over 9,000 in the Greater Manchester and Lancashire region.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

The Chorley & South Ribble support group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at Heskin Village Hall, Wood Lane, Heskin, PR7 5NS between 1pm-3pm and runs regular exercise classes locally.

For more information about the volunteer vacancies available at the Chorley & South Ribble group, contact Clare Root on [email protected] or call her on 0344 2253611