Parkinson’s UK’s Burnley support group issues urgent appeal for volunteers

Parkinson’s UK’s Burnley support group, which offers information, advice, help and friendship to local people affected by Parkinson’s, has issued an urgent appeal for volunteers to keep the group operating.

The group has been running for several years and is in high demand with many people from the local community living with Parkinson’s regularly attending, but could be forced to shut, unless these volunteer roles are filled.

The Burnley support group is looking for people to fill the roles of Group Coordinator and Finance Contact as the current volunteers need to step down. These are flexible roles with a big impact - the volunteers will be responsible for the group’s finances, arranging the group meetings and activities and the general running of the group with the support of the local Parkinson’s UK Network Support Officer.

Filling these positions will ensure people with Parkinson’s who live locally can access activities that make a real difference to them.

Clare Root, Network Support Officer, Parkinson’s UK said: “Activities provided by local groups are a lifeline for people in Burnley who are living with Parkinson’s, but unless new volunteers step forward people could be left without the support they need.

“If you can spare a few hours a month we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of this group - because with your support we really can change lives.

“As well as making a big difference to people living with Parkinson’s in your local community, volunteering is a great opportunity to try something new, have new experiences, and meet new people. Join us today!”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including over 9,000 in the Greater Manchester and Lancashire area.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

The Burnley support group meets on the second Monday of each month between 11am to 1pm at The Leisure Box, Glenway, Brierfield, BB9 5NH.

For further details about the local volunteer vacancies, please contact Clare Root, Network Support Officer, on 0344 2253611 or [email protected]