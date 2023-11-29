Padiham man walks 2km a day barefoot in November to raise money for Burnley based Casual Minds Matter CIC
and live on Freeview channel 276
That’s exactly what Ian Chapman has done throughout November in his hometown of Padiham in a bid to do something different and raise money for a good cause.
He has already doubled his £400 target in aid of Burnley CIC Casual Minds Matter which offers help, support and counselling to people struggling with mental health issues. Ian became acutely aware of how vital a service like this is when he encountered a stranger preparing to take his own life. Ian admits that apart from calling the emergency services he felt ill equipped to know what to do in such a heart breaking situation.
Ian said: “Fortunately he was saved but it had a profound effect on me. I found a Casual Minds Matter which provides free advice, counselling, support and a place of safety. For those individuals and families who are truly desperate, they are placed free of charge into a programme with professional one on one therapy and long term support.”
Ian said the significance of walking barefoot was to let anyone struggling to even get out of bed see that you no matter how sad or low you feel there is help and support available.
Ian, an injection moulding technician, has been married to his wife Tracy for 27 years and the couple have two sons, Connah (25) and 21-year-old Joseph. Ian attended the former St Theodore's RC High School for Boys and he is a regular fund raiser for Pendleside Hospice.