Ovarian cancer to be fast tracked thanks to new diagnostic equipment funded by Rosemere

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new pathway to fast track patients from the Preston area with suspected ovarian cancer is being implemented at the Royal Preston Hospital following the arrival of a new state-of-the-art ultrasound machine with specialist imaging software, bought for the ultrasound department at the hospital’s Sharoe Green Unit by Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity has spent £92,976 on the new equipment and software, which only launched last year, making the Royal Preston Hospital one of the first hospitals in the UK to have it.

The highly sensitive kit has been shown to have a far superior rate of ovarian cancer detection. It is able to not only discriminate between benign and malignant masses but to do so at the earliest stage of the tumour’s development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can also calculate the malignancy risk of any tumour detected so that patients whose risk of malignancy is greater than 10% can be fast tracked for further investigation to speed up their diagnosis and treatment.

Patients with suspected ovarian cancer are being fast tracked thanks to consultant sonographers Kate Greenwood (left) and Tracy Butcher (right), who applied to Rosemere Cancer Foundation for the funds to buy a new state-of-the-art ultrasound machine with specialist imaging software. Kate and Tracy discuss the device’s capabilities with advanced practitioner sonographer Nicola Johnston (centre)

Consultant sonographer Tracy Butcher, who, along with her colleague and fellow consultant sonographer Kate Greenwood, applied to Rosemere Cancer Foundation for the funding for the ultrasound device and software, explained: “With the new equipment, we are able to implement a new innovative pathway, the aim of which is to ensure cancers are diagnosed or ruled out within 28 days.

“The sensitivity of the equipment is such that in many cases, the exclusion of cancer is immediate without the need to refer patients on for further expensive and invasive tests.”

Kate Greenwood continued: “Further tests can include biopsies, surgery to remove lesions and screening such as MRI scans. The wait for these and the anxiety over them invariably causes patients extreme stress when in the majority of cases, the patient will not have cancer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For patients needing further investigation, it means resources can be concentrated on them, speeding up the processes leading to a diagnosis and enabling them to receive treatment sooner to give them the best possible outcome.”

Dan Hill, chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation and head of charities for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which manages the Royal Preston Hospital, said: “The arrival of the new ultrasound device and software is great news. Rosemere Cancer Foundation is delighted women in our area are among the first in the UK to be able to benefit from its enhanced capabilities in the detection of ovarian cancer.”

“Ovarian cancer is a quick growing cancer that can progress rapidly so speeding up its diagnosis when it is more treatable is vitally important.”

There are currently approximately 7,500 new cases of ovarian cancer in the UK annually. Symptoms of ovarian cancer can include pelvic area pain or tenderness, a swollen tummy or bloating, no appetite or feeling full quickly after eating, weight loss without trying to lose weight and needing to wee more often or having to go more urgently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk