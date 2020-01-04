Outgoing deputy leader of the Labour Party Tom Watson to visit Preston to introduce new book ‘Downsizing’

Have your say

Outgoing deputy leader of the Labour Party and shadow culture secretary, Tom Watson, will visit Preston to introduce his new book, ‘Downsizing’.

Mr Watson will be in conversation with BBC Radio Lancashire’s John Gillmore and will discuss the road to his weightloss.

Tom Watson began to put on weight in his early 20s, having developed an appetite for fast food and cheap beer while studying at the University of Hull.

As time progressed - and his penchant for anything sweet, fatty or fizzy persisted - he found himself adjusting his belt, loosening his collar and upsizing his wardrobe to XXL.

After being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in late 2015, he decided to take control of his diet and exercise.

Within a short time his long-term blood sugar levels were within normal range. By 2018, he came off medication.

The event at the Greenbank Building at the University of Central Lancashire is on Thursday, January 9, 7pm–9.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 and include a copy of the book.