One third of people in Preston are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The statistics have revealed that just over one-third of adults in Preston are now fully vaccinated against Coronavirus.

40,233 people had received both of their jabs by May 16, of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

And 69 per cent of people living in Preston have been given at least one dose of the vaccine as the rollout continues.

Covid-19 Vaccination Director for Lancashire and South Cumbria Jane Scattergood said: “The rapid rollout of the NHS vaccination programme in Lancashire and South Cumbria is down to months of careful planning and sheer hard work by nurses, doctors and countless other staff supported by our incredible volunteers.

"If you’re now eligible for the vaccine please do book your appointment as soon as possible, so that you can join the millions of others who are helping to protect themselves and others and continue our progress back towards a normal life.

"NHS staff are still working hard to deliver the largest vaccination drive in history, at the same time as providing care for everyone who needs it. So, please play your part by not contacting the NHS to seek a vaccine if you are not eligible yet, you will be invited when it is your time.”

The news comes as people aged 34 and 35 began being invited to their local vaccination centre for their jab as of this week,

Healthier Lancashire and South Cumbria announced yesterday, May 20, that they had vaccinated almost 980,000 people in the borough to date.

Areas with the highest coverage in Preston include Grimsargh (91 per cent), Fulwood (88.7 per cent) and Broughton, with 100 per cent of adults given at least one dose.

St George's, the city centre and Plungington remain the areas with the lowest vaccine uptake currently.

NHS England’s lead for the NHS vaccination programme, Dr Emily Lawson said: “Well over 47 million vaccinations have been delivered in England since the world’s first jab in December and thanks to the NHS’s incredible efforts we are seeing vaccinations demonstrably reducing the need for hospital care as well as saving thousands of lives from coronavirus.”

"The success of the NHS vaccination programme is not a happy accident – it’s the result of exceptional planning, targeted delivery and people’s determination to protect their patients, friends and communities as fast as possible.”