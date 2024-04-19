Oliver goes the extra miles to more than double up on Lent charity challenge
Inspired by a school assembly to give something back to the world rather than follow the Lenten tradition of giving something up, Oliver, a Year 4 pupil at New Longton All Saints’ CE Primary, decided to walk, run, cycle or scooter at least a 1km a day on each of Lent’s 40 days.
But by the Easter weekend, which marks the end of Lent, Oliver had more than doubled his target distance by achieving more than 100km to raise an impressive £270 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation projects!
Proud dad James Maloney, who is head teacher at Oliver’s school, said: “We are so pleased for Oliver as he’s a lovely lad. He kept asking would his granny be proud of him and of course she would.
“Oliver never got to meet his wonderful granny Lesley, who was my mum, as she died 10 years ago when my wife Pam was eight weeks pregnant with Oliver. She was the first person we told about the pregnancy. Mum was a patient on Ribblesdale Ward at Rosemere Cancer Centre and was expertly looked after by the amazing staff.”
At times, James, Pam, sister Grace (12) and dog Poppy all accompanied Oliver, a member of Preston’s stunt and free running Street Monkeys Academy, on his challenge outings.
James added: “Thank you to everyone who sponsored Oliver and supported him.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients' cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk