Oliver goes the extra miles to more than double up on Lent charity challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspired by a school assembly to give something back to the world rather than follow the Lenten tradition of giving something up, Oliver, a Year 4 pupil at New Longton All Saints’ CE Primary, decided to walk, run, cycle or scooter at least a 1km a day on each of Lent’s 40 days.

But by the Easter weekend, which marks the end of Lent, Oliver had more than doubled his target distance by achieving more than 100km to raise an impressive £270 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation projects!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proud dad James Maloney, who is head teacher at Oliver’s school, said: “We are so pleased for Oliver as he’s a lovely lad. He kept asking would his granny be proud of him and of course she would.

Oliver Maloney, who more than doubled his target distance on a charity challenge in memory of his gr

“Oliver never got to meet his wonderful granny Lesley, who was my mum, as she died 10 years ago when my wife Pam was eight weeks pregnant with Oliver. She was the first person we told about the pregnancy. Mum was a patient on Ribblesdale Ward at Rosemere Cancer Centre and was expertly looked after by the amazing staff.”

At times, James, Pam, sister Grace (12) and dog Poppy all accompanied Oliver, a member of Preston’s stunt and free running Street Monkeys Academy, on his challenge outings.

James added: “Thank you to everyone who sponsored Oliver and supported him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

On wheels as well as on foot, Oliver built his distance