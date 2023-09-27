News you can trust since 1886
North West named 'back pain capital of the UK': Here's 10 of the best-rated physios and chiropractors in Preston according to Google Reviews

People from the North West suffer from back pain more than any other region in the UK, The British Chiropractic Association has found.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:08 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 16:08 BST

The study also found that in the North West:

- Over a third (35 per cent) of people have had to take up to five months off work due to their back and joint pains.

- Sixty per cent of people have lived with bone and joint pain for longer than 12-months

- Almost a third (30 per cent) haven't seen a GP to treat their bone and joint pain as they struggled to get an appointment.

As part of this year’s Back Care Awareness Week (October 3-7), the British Chiropractic Association (BCA) is empowering people to look after their backs and joints through simple lifestyle changes.

Tips

- If you spend most of your day sitting down, make sure that you take regular breaks, ideally every 20-30 minutes.

- Try to stretch

- Adding just a few extra minutes of walking a day can hugely benefit your back health.

- Make sure your workspace is set up to support a comfortable position.

If you still need professional help, check out some of the top rated clinics on the pages below.

Take a look at some of the top-rated physios and chiropractors in the area.

This practice has been offering spine care services since 1989. It rates as 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

Established since 1982, Leyland Physiotherapy treats a wide range of problems and rates as 5/5 on Google Reviews.

5 Star by name and also an average of 5 stars out of 5 on Google Reviews from 271 clients.

