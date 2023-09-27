North West named 'back pain capital of the UK': Here's 10 of the best-rated physios and chiropractors in Preston according to Google Reviews
The study also found that in the North West:
- Over a third (35 per cent) of people have had to take up to five months off work due to their back and joint pains.
- Sixty per cent of people have lived with bone and joint pain for longer than 12-months
- Almost a third (30 per cent) haven't seen a GP to treat their bone and joint pain as they struggled to get an appointment.
As part of this year’s Back Care Awareness Week (October 3-7), the British Chiropractic Association (BCA) is empowering people to look after their backs and joints through simple lifestyle changes.
Tips
- If you spend most of your day sitting down, make sure that you take regular breaks, ideally every 20-30 minutes.
- Try to stretch
- Adding just a few extra minutes of walking a day can hugely benefit your back health.
- Make sure your workspace is set up to support a comfortable position.
If you still need professional help, check out some of the top rated clinics on the pages below.