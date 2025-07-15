North West Imprezas Charity Subaru Owners Club raise £2000 for Chorley's Derian House Children’s Hospice

By Harlen Keshav
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2025, 09:54 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 07:36 BST
North West Imprezas Charity Subaru Owners Club will be presenting a cheque for £2000 to Derian House Children's Hospice, Chorley at 13:00hrs on Sunday 27th July 2025. Everyone welcome at the Game Bird (Hungry Horse Wacky Warehouse) East Lancashire Rd, Eccleston, Saint Helens WA10 5QN where over 40 Subaru vehicles will be on display.

North West Imprezas Charity Subaru Owners Club recently celebrated its 1st Anniversary. The club founded and run by local lad Harlen has previously raised £1040.76 for Prostate Cancer UK and £1000 for North West Air Ambulance Charity.

North West Imprezas are now fundraising for Marie Curie Charity and travel in jaw dropping convoy To shows and meets. "A few weeks back a cyclist saw a few of us. He gave me a thumbs up and smile. He nearly fell of his bike with the excitement of seeing 40 of us in convoy" It makes me happy to see other people happy and enjoying the cars I'm so passionate about. Toddlers all the way to pensioners love seeing the bright paintwork, big spoilers and hearing the Flat4 engines.

I would like to give a Big shout out and thanks to my NWI family and the amazing staff at Derian House Children's Hopsice. We will be back at Easter with more Easter Eggs & Toys.

If you would like to follow what we get up to, you can find us on Facebook and Tik Tok.

Harlen - Club Chairman

North West Imprezas Charity Subaru Owners Club

1. Contributed

North West Imprezas Charity Subaru Owners Club Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
North West Imprezas Charity Subaru Owners Club

2. Contributed

North West Imprezas Charity Subaru Owners Club Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
North West Imprezas Charity Subaru Owners Club

3. Contributed

North West Imprezas Charity Subaru Owners Club Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
North West Imprezas Charity Subaru Owners Club

4. Contributed

North West Imprezas Charity Subaru Owners Club Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Chorley
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice