North West Imprezas Charity Subaru Owners Club raise £2000 for Chorley's Derian House Children’s Hospice

North West Imprezas are now fundraising for Marie Curie Charity and travel in jaw dropping convoy To shows and meets. "A few weeks back a cyclist saw a few of us. He gave me a thumbs up and smile. He nearly fell of his bike with the excitement of seeing 40 of us in convoy" It makes me happy to see other people happy and enjoying the cars I'm so passionate about. Toddlers all the way to pensioners love seeing the bright paintwork, big spoilers and hearing the Flat4 engines.