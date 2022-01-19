NHS trials chronic pain support group in Bamber Bridge for young people

The event will take place on Wednesday from 10-30 - 11-30am at the Wellness Cafe in Bamber Bridge Methodist Church.

It offers a safe space for people aged 18 to 40 to share their experiences of living with pain.

A range of reasonably priced drinks and snacks will be available to buy.

The NHS' Young People Living With Pain support group will be trialled at the Wellness Cafe in Bamber Bridge Methodist Church. Pic: PA.

Book via Eventbrite.