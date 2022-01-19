NHS trials chronic pain support group in Bamber Bridge for young people
The NHS is trialling a Young People Living with Pain support group in Bamber Bridge.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 3:45 pm
The event will take place on Wednesday from 10-30 - 11-30am at the Wellness Cafe in Bamber Bridge Methodist Church.
It offers a safe space for people aged 18 to 40 to share their experiences of living with pain.
A range of reasonably priced drinks and snacks will be available to buy.
Book via Eventbrite.
To make an inquiry, please contact Lucy Jones on 07779 456 476 or [email protected]