NHS trials chronic pain support group in Bamber Bridge for young people

The NHS is trialling a Young People Living with Pain support group in Bamber Bridge.

By Laura Longworth
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 3:45 pm

The event will take place on Wednesday from 10-30 - 11-30am at the Wellness Cafe in Bamber Bridge Methodist Church.

It offers a safe space for people aged 18 to 40 to share their experiences of living with pain.

A range of reasonably priced drinks and snacks will be available to buy.

The NHS' Young People Living With Pain support group will be trialled at the Wellness Cafe in Bamber Bridge Methodist Church. Pic: PA.

Book via Eventbrite.

To make an inquiry, please contact Lucy Jones on 07779 456 476 or [email protected]

NHS